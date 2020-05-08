Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Naomi Campbell, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally really like Naomi Campbell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Campbell right now? On Google Trends Naomi Campbell had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Naomi Campbell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.5. so by that measure, Naomi Campbell is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Campbell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Campbell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Campbell are also searching for these related terms: naomi campbell coronavirus, naomi campbell instagram, tyra banks, naomi campbell young, naomi campbell net worth, naomi campbell 2020, cindy crawford, naomi campbell age, angelina jolie, heidi klum, naomi campbell house, claudia schiffer, naomi campbell hazmat, kate moss, sylvie meis, naomi campbell parfum, linda evangelista, naomi campbell cat deluxe, naomi campbell airport, kim kardashian, naomi campbell corona, naomi campbell height, naomi campbell kids, naomi scott and naomi campbell boyfriend.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Campbell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones