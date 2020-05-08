What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Dax Shepard, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally am a big fan of Dax Shepard, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dax Shepard right now? On Google Trends Dax Shepard had a popularity ranking of 75 ten days ago, 69 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Dax Shepard’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 68.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.2. so by that measure, Dax Shepard has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Dax Shepard never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dax Shepard has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Dax Shepard are also searching for these related terms: kristen bell dax shepard, kristen bell, kristen bell and dax shepard, dax shepard podcast, dax shepard wife, dax shepard net worth, dax shepard movies, dax shepard kids, zach braff, kristen bell net worth, dax shepard the ranch, the ranch, dax shepard instagram, hit and run, dax shepard tiger king, tiger king, dax shepard armchair expert, dax shepard house, scrubs, parenthood, chips, kristen bell husband, ashton kutcher, dax shepard brie and joe exotic.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dax Shepard, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones