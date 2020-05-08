Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Paul Wesley, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally really like Paul Wesley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Wesley right now? On Google Trends Paul Wesley had a popularity ranking of 69 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 99 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 81 three days ago, 81 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Paul Wesley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.4. so by that measure, Paul Wesley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Wesley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Wesley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Wesley are also searching for these related terms: ian somerhalder, nina dobrev, vampire diaries, paul wesley wife, stefan, phoebe tonkin, phoebe tonkin paul wesley, stefan salvatore, the vampire diaries, paul wesley and nina dobrev, phoebe tonkin and paul wesley, torrey devitto, paul wesley age, vampire diaries cast, joseph morgan, paul wesley 2020, paul wesley ines de ramon, damon salvatore, tvd, the originals, ian somerhalder wife, paul walker, legacies, candice king and nikki reed.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Wesley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones