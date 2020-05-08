Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Sean Penn, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally really like Sean Penn, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sean Penn right now? On Google Trends Sean Penn had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Sean Penn’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.2. so by that measure, Sean Penn is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sean Penn never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sean Penn has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Sean Penn are also searching for these related terms: el chapo sean penn, madonna sean penn, sean penn movies, sean penn chapo, madonna, el chapo, sean penn film, sean penn core, charlize theron, core, sean penn bad boys, bad boys, sean penn friends, mystic river, sean penn net worth, actor sean penn, kate del castillo, mel gibson sean penn, how old is sean penn, robin wright, i am sam, mel gibson, sean penn peliculas, sean penn young and chris penn.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sean Penn, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones