Hello! I have found some fun facts on Gabrielle Union, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally really like Gabrielle Union, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gabrielle Union right now? On Google Trends Gabrielle Union had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-04 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Gabrielle Union’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.0. so by that measure, Gabrielle Union has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gabrielle Union never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gabrielle Union has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Gabrielle Union are also searching for these related terms: dwyane wade gabrielle union, dwyane wade, gabrielle union kids, gabrielle union age, gabrielle union movies, gabrielle union son, dwayne wade, gabrielle union net worth, dwyane wade and gabrielle union, gabrielle union instagram, gabrielle union baby, bad boys, dwyane wade son, gabrielle union daughter, dwyane wade kids, gabrielle union husband, bad boys 2, gabrielle union children, zaya wade, gabriel, who is gabrielle union, gabrielle union agt, dwyane wade net worth, how old is gabrielle union and gabrielle union child.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gabrielle Union, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones