Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Harrison Ford, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Harrison Ford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harrison Ford right now? On Google Trends Harrison Ford had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Harrison Ford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.0. so by that measure, Harrison Ford has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Harrison Ford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harrison Ford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Harrison Ford are also searching for these related terms: harrison ford movies, harrison ford movie, harrison ford wild, harrison ford indiana jones, indiana jones, harrison ford film, call of the wild harrison ford, call of the wild, the call of the wild, harrison ford 2020, star wars, star wars harrison ford, harrison ford age, how old harrison ford, pelicula harrison ford, harrison ford new movie, harrison ford net worth, carrie fisher, young harrison ford, how old is harrison ford, sean connery, harrison ford carrie fisher, harrison ford calista flockhart, calista flockhart and mark hamill.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harrison Ford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones