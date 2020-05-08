Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Marc Anthony, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have always appreciated Marc Anthony, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Marc Anthony right now? On Google Trends Marc Anthony had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 62 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-29 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Marc Anthony’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 75.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.7. so by that measure, Marc Anthony has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Marc Anthony never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Marc Anthony has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Marc Anthony are also searching for these related terms: marc anthony jennifer lopez, jennifer lopez, marc anthony 2020, vivir marc anthony, jlo, marc anthony concierto, jlo marc anthony, canciones marc anthony, vivir mi vida marc anthony, mark anthony, vivir mi vida, marc anthony youtube, musica marc anthony, marc anthony songs, marc anthony hijos, marc antony, marc anthony net worth, musica, canciones de marc anthony, marc anthony tour, salsa marc anthony, marc anthony song, salsa, marc anthony hair and marc anthony kids.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Marc Anthony, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones