Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Iggy Azalea, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have always appreciated Iggy Azalea, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Iggy Azalea right now? On Google Trends Iggy Azalea had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 90 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 81 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-01 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Iggy Azalea’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.3. so by that measure, Iggy Azalea is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Iggy Azalea never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Iggy Azalea has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Iggy Azalea are also searching for these related terms: carti, playboi carti iggy azalea, is iggy azalea, playboi carti, iggy azalea child, iggy azalea fancy, fancy, iggy azalea instagram, iggy azalea net worth, kream iggy azalea, team iggy azalea, black widow iggy azalea, black widow, iggy azalea ass, iggy azalea pregnant, nicki minaj, iggy azalea songs, cardi b, work iggy azalea, iggy azalea age, iggy azalea baby, ariana grande, fancy iggy azalea lyrics, iggy azalea ig and iggy azalea butt.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Iggy Azalea, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones