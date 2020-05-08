Hello! I have found some curious things on Edie Falco, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally really like Edie Falco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Edie Falco right now? On Google Trends Edie Falco had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Edie Falco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.9. so by that measure, Edie Falco has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Edie Falco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Edie Falco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Edie Falco are also searching for these related terms: tommy, tommy edie falco, edie falco gay, is edie falco gay, sopranos, nurse jackie, tommy cast, edie falco husband, edie falco new show, who is edie falco, is edie falco married, lorraine bracco, is edie falco a lesbian, edie falco partner, tommy tv show, edie falco spouse, how old is edie falco, is edie falco gay?, edie falco net worth, edie falco age, the sopranos, who is edie falco married to, sopranos cast, how tall is edie falco and edie falco kids.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Edie Falco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones