What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Sandra Oh, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sandra Oh, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sandra Oh right now? On Google Trends Sandra Oh had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Sandra Oh’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.9. so by that measure, Sandra Oh has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sandra Oh never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sandra Oh has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Sandra Oh are also searching for these related terms: killing eve, sandra oh killing eve, ellen pompeo, sandra oh greys, jodie comer, greys anatomy, sandra oh oscar, patrick dempsey, cristina yang, sandra oh husband, killing eve cast, sandra oh oscars, sandra oh age, sandra bullock, killing eve season 3, sandra oh net worth, sandra oh hair, katherine heigl, sandra oh oscars 2020, meredith grey, serie sandra oh, sandra oh height, christina yang, is sandra oh married and how old is sandra oh.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sandra Oh, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones