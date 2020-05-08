Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Taylor Momsen, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally am a big fan of Taylor Momsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Taylor Momsen right now? On Google Trends Taylor Momsen had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 69 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Taylor Momsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.0. so by that measure, Taylor Momsen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Taylor Momsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Taylor Momsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Taylor Momsen are also searching for these related terms: taylor momsen gossip girl, gossip girl, pretty reckless, jenny gossip girl, taylor momsen 2020, the pretty reckless, taylor momsen grinch, blake lively, jenny humphrey, gossip girl cast, leighton meester, chace crawford, taylor momsen age, taylor momsen instagram, taylor momsen 2019, taylor swift, in this moment, lzzy hale, maria brink, taylor momsen hot and cindy lou who now.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Taylor Momsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones