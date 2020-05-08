What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Britney Spears, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Britney Spears, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Britney Spears right now? On Google Trends Britney Spears had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 85 four days ago, 73 three days ago, 73 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Britney Spears’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.8. so by that measure, Britney Spears is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Britney Spears never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Britney Spears has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Britney Spears are also searching for these related terms: britney spears lyrics, britney spears toxic, toxic, britney spears 2020, britney spears one more time, britney spears instagram, one more time, britney spears songs, justin timberlake, britney spears justin timberlake, age britney spears, britney spears net worth, baby one more time, britney spears baby one more time, britney spears criminal, perfume britney spears, fantasy britney spears, madonna, christina aguilera, britney spears movie, britney spears kids, jamie lynn spears, everytime britney spears, britney spears youtube and britney spears 2007.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Britney Spears, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones