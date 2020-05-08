Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Winona Ryder, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally really like Winona Ryder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Winona Ryder right now? On Google Trends Winona Ryder had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 72 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 62 three days ago, 62 two days ago, 68 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 83. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Winona Ryder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.6. so by that measure, Winona Ryder is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Winona Ryder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Winona Ryder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Winona Ryder are also searching for these related terms: johnny depp winona ryder, johnny depp, stranger things, winona ryder stranger things, johnny depp and winona ryder, young winona ryder, winona ryder movies, beetlejuice, winona ryder friends, winona ryder beetlejuice, friends, keanu reeves winona ryder, keanu reeves, amber heard, winona ryder little women, edward scissorhands, little women, winona ryder age, winona ryder edward scissorhands, winona ryder 2020, david harbour, heathers winona ryder, angelina jolie, winona ryder net worth and heathers.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Winona Ryder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones