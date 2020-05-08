Hello! I have found some curious things on Ariel Winter, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Ariel Winter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ariel Winter right now? On Google Trends Ariel Winter had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Ariel Winter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.1. so by that measure, Ariel Winter has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ariel Winter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ariel Winter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Ariel Winter are also searching for these related terms: modern family, ariel winter modern family, sarah hyland, ariel winter hot, ariel winter instagram, modern family cast, ariel winter dress, ariel winter net worth, ariel winter age, reddit ariel winter, julie bowen, ariel winter breast, ariel winter boyfriend, ariel winter bikini, ariel winter breast reduction, nolan gould, sofia vergara, modern family alex, luke benward, ariel winter feet, alex dunphy, ariel winter insta, ariel winter sheer dress, cast of modern family and aubrey anderson-emmons.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ariel Winter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones