Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Javier Bardem, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Javier Bardem, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Javier Bardem right now? On Google Trends Javier Bardem had a popularity ranking of 74 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 63 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 62 three days ago, 62 two days ago, 72 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Javier Bardem’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.3. so by that measure, Javier Bardem is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Javier Bardem never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Javier Bardem has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Javier Bardem are also searching for these related terms: javier bardem penelope cruz, penelope cruz, no country for old men, jeffrey dean morgan, javier bardem film, javier bardem no country for old men, javier bardem skyfall, skyfall, javier bardem movies, pablo escobar, javier bardem oscar, salma hayek, penelope cruz y javier bardem, javier bardem wife, comer rezar amar, javier bardem peliculas, antonio banderas, benicio del toro, jennifer lawrence, pilar bardem, javier bardem instagram, carlos bardem, vicky cristina barcelona, madre javier bardem and javier bardem and jeffrey dean morgan.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Javier Bardem, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones