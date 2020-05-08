What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Ian Somerhalder, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have always appreciated Ian Somerhalder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ian Somerhalder right now? On Google Trends Ian Somerhalder had a popularity ranking of 83 ten days ago, 81 nine days ago, 83 eight days ago, 95 seven days ago, 75 six days ago, 65 five days ago, 74 four days ago, 76 three days ago, 76 two days ago, 80 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 87. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Ian Somerhalder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 79.9. so by that measure, Ian Somerhalder is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ian Somerhalder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ian Somerhalder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Ian Somerhalder are also searching for these related terms: nina dobrev, nina dobrev ian somerhalder, vampire diaries, paul wesley, damon, nikki reed ian somerhalder, nikki reed, ian somerhalder wife, nina dobrev and ian somerhalder, ian somerhalder age, damon salvatore, the vampire diaries, young ian somerhalder, ian somerhalder 2020, vampire diaries cast, lost, ian somerhalder lost, ian somerhalder movies, paul wesley and ian somerhalder, tvd, twilight, ian somerhalder hot, ian somerhalder and nikki reed, ian somerhalder instagram and joseph morgan.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ian Somerhalder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones