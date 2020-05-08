What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Lauren Conrad, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Lauren Conrad, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lauren Conrad right now? On Google Trends Lauren Conrad had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 81 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lauren Conrad’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.6. so by that measure, Lauren Conrad is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lauren Conrad never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lauren Conrad has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Lauren Conrad are also searching for these related terms: kristin cavallari, lauren conrad the hills, the hills, lauren conrad net worth, kohls lauren conrad, kohls, lc lauren conrad, whitney port, heidi montag, lauren conrad husband, william tell, lauren conrad eric andre, eric andre, lauren conrad instagram, lauren conrad kids, brody jenner, audrina patridge, lauren conrad age, lauren conrad wedding, lauren conrad clothing, lauren conrad net worth 2020, lauren cohan, lauren conrad sister and how old is lauren conrad.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lauren Conrad, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones