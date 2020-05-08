Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Elizabeth Banks, current as of 2020-05-07. I personally am a big fan of Elizabeth Banks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Banks right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Banks had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 69 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 78 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 72. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Elizabeth Banks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.8. so by that measure, Elizabeth Banks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Banks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Banks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-07, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Banks are also searching for these related terms: hunger games, elizabeth banks hunger games, elizabeth banks movies, naomi scott, pitch perfect, kristen stewart, elizabeth banks husband, elizabeth banks spiderman, ella balinska, 40 year old virgin, modern family, elizabeth banks modern family, elisabeth banks, power rangers, brightburn, elizabeth banks imdb, elizabeth banks net worth, effie trinket, elizabeth olsen, man on a ledge, hunger games cast, genesis rodriguez, anna kendrick, elizabeth banks feet and charlies angels.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Banks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones