Hello! I have found some fun facts on Donald Trump, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally am a big fan of Donald Trump, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Donald Trump right now? On Google Trends Donald Trump had a popularity ranking of 82 ten days ago, 71 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Donald Trump’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.3. so by that measure, Donald Trump is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Donald Trump never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Donald Trump has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Donald Trump are also searching for these related terms: trump twitter, donald trump twitter, donald trump coronavirus, news donald trump, donald trump president, president trump, donald trump age, biden, donald trump corona, joe biden, donald trump jr, how old is donald trump, bernie sanders, donald trump who, donald trump net worth, donald trump virus, donald trump today, donald trump wife, donald trump india, donald trump covid, donald trump china, china, melania trump, donald trump latest and bloomberg.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Donald Trump, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones