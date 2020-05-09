What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jason Derulo, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jason Derulo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Derulo right now? On Google Trends Jason Derulo had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Jason Derulo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.7. so by that measure, Jason Derulo is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Derulo never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Derulo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Derulo are also searching for these related terms: jason derulo songs, jason derulo girlfriend, marry me jason derulo, jena frumes jason derulo, marry me, jason derulo net worth, cats, jena frumes, jason derulo whatcha say, jason derulo cats, wiggle jason derulo, in my head, wiggle, jason derulo wiggle, in my head jason derulo, jason derulo swalla, jason derulo trumpets, jason derulo want to want me, jordin sparks, goodbye jason derulo, jason derulo solo, jason derulo songs download, jason derulo instagram, chris brown and jason derulo youtube.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Derulo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones