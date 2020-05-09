Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Tom Brady, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tom Brady, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tom Brady right now? On Google Trends Tom Brady had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 3 nine days ago, 2 eight days ago, 2 seven days ago, 2 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 2 four days ago, 2 three days ago, 2 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 1. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 5. If we compare Tom Brady’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 3.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 2.3. so by that measure, Tom Brady has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tom Brady never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tom Brady has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Tom Brady are also searching for these related terms: tom brady news, to, nfl tom brady, nfl, buccaneers, buccaneers tom brady, patriots, tom brady tampa, tom brady patriots, tom brady coronavirus, tampa bay tom brady, tom brady contract, tom brady net worth, tom brady draft, tom brady team, tom brady bucs, gisele, tom brady jersey, tom brady stats, tom brady house, tampa bay buccaneers tom brady, tom brady wife, tampa bay buccaneers, tom brady raiders and tom brady age.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tom Brady, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones