Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Jesse Williams, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally am a big fan of Jesse Williams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jesse Williams right now? On Google Trends Jesse Williams had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 65 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jesse Williams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.3. so by that measure, Jesse Williams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jesse Williams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jesse Williams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Jesse Williams are also searching for these related terms: jackson avery, jesse williams wife, greys anatomy, jesse williams girlfriend, detroit become human, taylour paige, ellen pompeo, jesse williams kids, minka kelly, little fires everywhere, jesse williams little fires, the cabin in the woods, cabin in the woods, dr avery, taylor rooks, grey anatomy, jackson avery actor, jackson greys anatomy, michael ealy, jesse williams ex wife, little fires everywhere cast, meredith grey, dr avery jackson, april kepner and greys anatomy cast.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jesse Williams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones