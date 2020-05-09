Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jennifer Garner, current as of 2020-05-08. I personally have always appreciated Jennifer Garner, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennifer Garner right now? On Google Trends Jennifer Garner had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Jennifer Garner’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.4. so by that measure, Jennifer Garner is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennifer Garner never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennifer Garner has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-08, my research indicates that people searching for Jennifer Garner are also searching for these related terms: jennifer garner ben affleck, ben affleck, jennifer garner movie, jennifer garner instagram, jennifer garner movies, jennifer garner and ben affleck, jennifer garner boyfriend, jennifer garner 2020, jennifer garner kids, julia garner, ana de armas, jennifer garner john miller, film jennifer garner, jennifer garner 2019, jennifer aniston, julia roberts, john miller, pedigree, jennifer garner news, people, elektra, jennifer garner dating, pink, jennifer lopez and peppermint jennifer garner.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennifer Garner, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones