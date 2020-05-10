Hello! I have found some interesting information on Kesha, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-28 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.0. so by that measure, Kesha has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: cannibal, cannibal kesha, kesha tik tok, tik tok, kesha ortega, lyrics cannibal kesha, cannibal lyrics, kesha songs, kesha take it off, kesha praying, take it off, kesha tiktok, kesha ratuliu, kesha 2020, tiktok, dr luke kesha, dr luke, kesha tik tok lyrics, die young kesha, kesha timber, cannibal by kesha, kesha woman, timber kesha, lady gaga and kesha lady gaga.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones