I have found some interesting information on Katie Holmes, current as of 2020-05-10.

First… how popular is Katie Holmes right now? On Google Trends Katie Holmes had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Katie Holmes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.2. so by that measure, Katie Holmes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Katie Holmes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katie Holmes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Katie Holmes are also searching for these related terms: katie holmes tom cruise, tom cruise, katie holmes jamie foxx, jamie foxx, katie holmes suri, katie holmes movie, katie holmes 2020, suri cruise, katie holmes batman, katie holmes dating, katie holmes and jamie foxx, tom cruise and katie holmes, batman begins, katie holmes daughter, katie holmes instagram, katie holmes movies, nicole kidman, katie holmes news, katie holmes height, joshua jackson, katie holmes net worth, michelle williams, katie holmes and suri, katie holmes 2019 and katie holmes feet.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katie Holmes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones