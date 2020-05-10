Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Lucy Hale, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally really like Lucy Hale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lucy Hale right now? On Google Trends Lucy Hale had a popularity ranking of 68 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Lucy Hale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 71.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.0. so by that measure, Lucy Hale has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lucy Hale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lucy Hale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Lucy Hale are also searching for these related terms: lucy hale pretty little liars, pretty little liars, fantasy island, ashley benson, shay mitchell, katy keene, lucy hale movies, troian bellisario, lucy hale age, lucy hale boyfriend, pll, sasha pieterse, lucy hale hair, lucy hale height, ian harding, truth or dare, lucy hale instagram, maggie q, lucy hale wizards of waverly place, lucy hale how i met your mother, lucy hale riverdale, riverdale, lucy hale net worth, aria montgomery and fantasy island cast.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lucy Hale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones