What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on David Schwimmer, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally am a big fan of David Schwimmer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Schwimmer right now? On Google Trends David Schwimmer had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare David Schwimmer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.0. so by that measure, David Schwimmer has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that David Schwimmer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Schwimmer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for David Schwimmer are also searching for these related terms: friends, friends david schwimmer, matthew perry, jennifer aniston, matt leblanc, courteney cox, lisa kudrow, ross, david schwimmer intelligence, intelligence, david schwimmer 2020, david schwimmer wife, friends cast, david schwimmer net worth, ross geller, david schwimmer age, ross friends, courtney cox, matt le blanc, jennifer aniston net worth, david schwimmer and jennifer aniston, phoebe friends, matthew perry 2020, david schwimmer new show and david schwimmer madagascar.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Schwimmer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones