Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Gerard Butler, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally am a big fan of Gerard Butler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gerard Butler right now? On Google Trends Gerard Butler had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Gerard Butler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.2. so by that measure, Gerard Butler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Gerard Butler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gerard Butler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Gerard Butler are also searching for these related terms: gerard butler movies, gerard butler movie, film gerard butler, 300, 300 gerard butler, gerard butler wife, angel has fallen, gerard butler 2020, russell crowe, gerard butler 2019, gerard butler phantom, gerard butler filme, gerard butler fallen movies, morgan freeman gerard butler, gerard butler phantom of the opera, morgan freeman, peliculas gerard butler, phantom of the opera, bradley cooper, gerard butler jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston, gladiator, london has fallen, ps i love you and gerard butler films.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gerard Butler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones