Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Bradley Cooper, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have always appreciated Bradley Cooper, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bradley Cooper right now? On Google Trends Bradley Cooper had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Bradley Cooper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.4. so by that measure, Bradley Cooper has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Bradley Cooper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bradley Cooper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Bradley Cooper are also searching for these related terms: bradley cooper lady gaga, lady gaga, bradley cooper movie, bradley cooper and lady gaga, star is born, bradley cooper movies, bradley cooper irina, bradley cooper film, a star is born, irina shayk, bradley cooper irina shayk, bradley cooper a star is born, shallow bradley cooper, shallow, brad cooper, bradley cooper joker, brad, brad pitt, joker, lady gaga shallow, bradley cooper y lady gaga, lady gaga bradley cooper shallow, jennifer lawrence, bradley cooper lady gaga shallow and bradley cooper jennifer lawrence.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bradley Cooper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones