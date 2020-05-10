Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Gwen Stefani, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have always appreciated Gwen Stefani, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gwen Stefani right now? On Google Trends Gwen Stefani had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Gwen Stefani’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.7. so by that measure, Gwen Stefani has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gwen Stefani never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gwen Stefani has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Gwen Stefani are also searching for these related terms: gwen stefani blake shelton, blake shelton, gwen stefani and blake, gwen stefani and blake shelton, gwen stefani age, gwen stefani songs, gwen stefani 2020, gwen stefani blake shelton song, gwen stefani kids, no doubt, gavin rossdale, gwen stefani cool, gwen stefani vegas, how old is gwen stefani, gwen stefani husband, gwen stefani instagram, gwen stefani the voice, miranda lambert, the voice, blake shelton and gwen stefani song, gwen stefani net worth, blake shelton age, rich girl gwen stefani, gwen stefani hollaback girl and gwen stefani sweet escape.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gwen Stefani, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones