Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Rita Ora, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have always appreciated Rita Ora, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rita Ora right now? On Google Trends Rita Ora had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 77 six days ago, 80 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-29 when they had a rank of 80. If we compare Rita Ora’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.3. so by that measure, Rita Ora is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rita Ora never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rita Ora has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Rita Ora are also searching for these related terms: dua lipa, rita ora songs, how to be lonely, rita ora instagram, for you rita ora, rita ora how to be lonely, rita ora let me love you, anywhere rita ora, your song, rita ora girls, liam payne, your song rita ora, rita ora ritual, only want you rita ora, youtube rita ora, rita ora fifty shades, rita ora hot, rihanna, rita ora sexy, rita ora age, bebe rexha, rita ora bikini, rita ora twitter, rita ora feet and rita ora body on me.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rita Ora, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones