Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Ashley Benson, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have always appreciated Ashley Benson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Benson right now? On Google Trends Ashley Benson had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Ashley Benson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.6. so by that measure, Ashley Benson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Benson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Benson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Benson are also searching for these related terms: ashley benson cara, cara delevingne ashley benson, cara delevingne, ashley benson and cara, pretty little liars, cara delevingne and ashley benson, lucy hale, shay mitchell, troian bellisario, pll, cara delevingne y ashley benson, ashley benson instagram, pixels, sasha pieterse, ashley benson dating, ashley benson girlfriend, lady lisa, ashley graham, ashley tisdale, ashley benson age, spring breakers, margot robbie, vanessa hudgens, ashley benson hot and ashley benson partner.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Benson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones