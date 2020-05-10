Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Jamie Campbell Bower, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have always appreciated Jamie Campbell Bower, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jamie Campbell Bower right now? On Google Trends Jamie Campbell Bower had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 58 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-27 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Jamie Campbell Bower’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.5. so by that measure, Jamie Campbell Bower is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jamie Campbell Bower never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jamie Campbell Bower has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Jamie Campbell Bower are also searching for these related terms: lily collins, jamie campbell bower harry potter, bonnie wright, jamie campbell bower instagram, shadowhunters and jamie campbell bower twitter.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jamie Campbell Bower, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones