What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Brad Pitt, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have always appreciated Brad Pitt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brad Pitt right now? On Google Trends Brad Pitt had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Brad Pitt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.2. so by that measure, Brad Pitt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Brad Pitt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brad Pitt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Brad Pitt are also searching for these related terms: brad pitt jennifer, jennifer aniston, brad pitt jennifer aniston, oscar, brad pitt angelina jolie, angelina jolie, brad pitt oscar, brad pitt 2020, dicaprio, brad pitt movies, leonardo dicaprio, brad pitt leonardo dicaprio, brad pitt movie, oscars, brad pitt film, oscars brad pitt, brad pitt oscars, brad pitt and jennifer, brad pitt hollywood, brad pitt fauci, jennifer aniston and brad pitt, snl brad pitt, tom cruise, brad pitt once upon a time and brad pitt oscar 2020.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brad Pitt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones