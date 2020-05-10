Hello! I have found some interesting information on Vera Wang, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally really like Vera Wang, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vera Wang right now? On Google Trends Vera Wang had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 96 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 94. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Vera Wang’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.2. so by that measure, Vera Wang is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Vera Wang never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vera Wang has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Vera Wang are also searching for these related terms: vera wang dress, wedding dress, vera wang wedding dress, vera wang dresses, vera wang princess, vera wang rings, vera wang perfume, vera wang wedding dresses, wedding dresses, vera wang bridal, vera wang ring, simply vera vera wang, kohls, vera wang wedding rings, vera wang princess perfume, vera wang love collection, vera wang engagement ring, vera wang engagement rings, vera wang wedgwood, vera wang glasses, vera wang lovestruck, vera wang embrace, vera wang rock princess, white by vera wang and vera wang shoes.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vera Wang, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones