Hello! I have found some fun facts on Leonardo DiCaprio, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have always appreciated Leonardo DiCaprio, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Leonardo DiCaprio right now? On Google Trends Leonardo DiCaprio had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Leonardo DiCaprio’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.0. so by that measure, Leonardo DiCaprio has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Leonardo DiCaprio never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Leonardo DiCaprio has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Leonardo DiCaprio are also searching for these related terms: brad pitt, leonardo dicaprio brad pitt, leonardo dicaprio movies, leonardo dicaprio movie, young leonardo dicaprio, leonardo dicaprio titanic, titanic, oscar leonardo dicaprio, oscar, film leonardo dicaprio, kate winslet, leonardo dicaprio kate winslet, leonardo dicaprio 2020, age leonardo dicaprio, johnny depp leonardo dicaprio, camila morrone leonardo dicaprio, johnny depp, camila morrone, leonardo dicaprio net worth, leonardo dicaprio romeo, leonardo dicaprio girlfriend, leonardo dicaprio oscars, leonardo dicaprio wife, leonardo di caprio and leonardo dicaprio filme.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Leonardo DiCaprio, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones