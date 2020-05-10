Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Viola Davis, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally am a big fan of Viola Davis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Viola Davis right now? On Google Trends Viola Davis had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Viola Davis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.3. so by that measure, Viola Davis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Viola Davis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Viola Davis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Viola Davis are also searching for these related terms: viola davis movies, viola davis net worth, viola davis husband, how to get away with a murderer, viola davis oscar, octavia spencer, who is viola davis, celebrity iou viola davis, celebrity iou, the help, how to get away with murder, viola davis age, how to get away with a murderer cast, angela davis, viola davis daughter, how old is viola davis, suicide squad, annalise keating, black panther cast, viola davis meme, fences, viola davis filmes, viola davis gif, viola davis best friend and htgawm.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Viola Davis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones