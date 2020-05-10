Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jenna Dewan, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally am a big fan of Jenna Dewan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Dewan right now? On Google Trends Jenna Dewan had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Jenna Dewan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.6. so by that measure, Jenna Dewan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenna Dewan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenna Dewan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Dewan are also searching for these related terms: jenna dewan tatum, channing tatum, channing tatum jenna dewan, steve kazee, jenna dewan steve kazee, jessie j, jenna dewan and channing tatum, jenna dewan and channing, jenna dewan step up, step up, jenna dewan baby, jenna dewan instagram, channing tatum wife, jenna dewan age, jenna dewan tiktok, jenna dewan daughter, jenna dewan engaged, jenna dewan lip sync, jenna dewan kids, jenna dewan lip sync battle, jenna dewan and steve kazee, jenna dewan husband, jenna dewan pregnant, magic mike and how old is jenna dewan.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Dewan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones