Hello! I have found some fun facts on Melissa McCarthy, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally am a big fan of Melissa McCarthy, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Melissa McCarthy right now? On Google Trends Melissa McCarthy had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-28 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Melissa McCarthy’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.9. so by that measure, Melissa McCarthy is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Melissa McCarthy never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Melissa McCarthy has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Melissa McCarthy are also searching for these related terms: melissa mccarthy movies, melissa mccarthy 2020, jenny mccarthy, melissa mccarthy husband, spy melissa mccarthy, spy, melissa mccarthy net worth, gilmore girls, melissa mccarthy kids, melissa mccarthy 2019, sandra bullock melissa mccarthy, sandra bullock, melissa mccarthy weight loss, melissa mccarthy gilmore girls, film melissa mccarthy, melissa mccarthy show, melissa mccarthy netflix, melissa and jenny mccarthy, jenny mccarthy and melissa mccarthy, melissa mccarthy bridesmaids, melissa mccarthy peliculas, bridesmaids, melissa mccarthy filme, who is melissa mccarthy and tammy.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Melissa McCarthy, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones