Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Zach Braff, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally have always appreciated Zach Braff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zach Braff right now? On Google Trends Zach Braff had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 4 eight days ago, 4 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Zach Braff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.7. so by that measure, Zach Braff is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zach Braff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zach Braff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Zach Braff are also searching for these related terms: florence pugh zach braff, florence pugh, zach braff and florence pugh, scrubs, zach braff donald faison, donald faison, zach braff age, zach braff wife, zach braff podcast, zach braff dating, florence pugh age, dax shepard zach braff, zach braff twitter, dax shepard, zach braff bojack, sarah chalke, zach braff net worth, florence pugh boyfriend, scrubs cast, zach braff girlfriend, florence pugh dating, zach braff and dax shepard, sam lloyd, zach braff bojack horseman and zach braff movies.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zach Braff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones