What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Hugh Jackman, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally am a big fan of Hugh Jackman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Jackman right now? On Google Trends Hugh Jackman had a popularity ranking of 74 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Hugh Jackman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.4. so by that measure, Hugh Jackman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Jackman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Jackman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Jackman are also searching for these related terms: wolverine hugh jackman, hugh jackman movie, wolverine, hugh jackman movies, hugh jackman wife, ryan reynolds hugh jackman, ryan reynolds, film hugh jackman, greatest showman, x men, hugh jackman greatest showman, bad education hugh jackman, hugh jackman 2020, bad education, hugh jackman height, the greatest showman, hugh jackman age, logan hugh jackman, jake gyllenhaal hugh jackman, hugh jackman net worth, logan, hbo hugh jackman, jake gyllenhaal, zac efron and hugh jackman show.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Jackman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones