What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Forest Whitaker, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally really like Forest Whitaker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Forest Whitaker right now? On Google Trends Forest Whitaker had a popularity ranking of 57 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-26 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Forest Whitaker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.4. so by that measure, Forest Whitaker has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Forest Whitaker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Forest Whitaker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Forest Whitaker are also searching for these related terms: kenn whitaker, forest whitaker movies, forest whitaker brother, forest whitaker eye, forest whitaker and kenn whitaker, forest whitaker y kenn whitaker, forest y kenn whitaker, kenn and forest whitaker, ken whitaker, forest whitaker twin, forest whitaker net worth, godfather of harlem, how it ends, forest whitaker wife, forest whitaker star wars, ken y forest whitaker, criminal minds, forest whitaker hermanos, forest whitaker films, does forest whitaker have a brother and taken 3.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Forest Whitaker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones