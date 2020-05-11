Hello! I have found some curious things on James Blunt, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally really like James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.2. so by that measure, James Blunt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: james blunt beautiful, beautiful, james blunt lyrics, monsters james blunt, konzert james blunt, james blunt hamburg, james blunt songs, cold james blunt, james blunt youtube, james blunt greatest, james blunt you beautiful, james blunt goodbye my lover, james blunt concert, goodbye my lover james blunt, james blunt beautiful lyrics, the greatest james blunt, james blunt chords, james blunt 1973, james blunt pub, emily blunt, high james blunt, james blunt the truth, james blunt tour, james blunt twitter and monsters james blunt lyrics.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones