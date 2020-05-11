Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Josh Duhamel, current as of 2020-05-10. I personally am a big fan of Josh Duhamel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Josh Duhamel right now? On Google Trends Josh Duhamel had a popularity ranking of 84 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 70 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 81 three days ago, 81 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 67. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-25 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Josh Duhamel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.0. so by that measure, Josh Duhamel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Josh Duhamel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Josh Duhamel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-10, my research indicates that people searching for Josh Duhamel are also searching for these related terms: fergie, josh duhamel movies, timothy olyphant, josh duhamel dating, katherine heigl, josh duhamel wife, life as we know it, transformers, josh duhamel height, safe haven, josh duhamel net worth, josh duhamel girlfriend, fergie husband, who is josh duhamel dating, josh duhamel age, black eyed peas, life as we know it cast, how tall is josh duhamel, julianne hough and safe haven cast.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Josh Duhamel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones