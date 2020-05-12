What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Melissa Gorga, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Melissa Gorga, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Melissa Gorga right now? On Google Trends Melissa Gorga had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 0 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-30 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Melissa Gorga’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.2. so by that measure, Melissa Gorga has regressed. But in any case Melissa Gorga can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-05-12, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Melissa Gorga has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Melissa Gorga are also searching for these related terms: teresa giudice, melissa gorga instagram, envy melissa gorga, melissa gorga net worth, joe giudice, melissa gorga house, melissa gorga age, melissa gorga nose job, envy by melissa gorga and melissa gorga before and after.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Melissa Gorga, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones