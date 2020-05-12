Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Natalie Portman, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Natalie Portman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Natalie Portman right now? On Google Trends Natalie Portman had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Natalie Portman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.3. so by that measure, Natalie Portman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Natalie Portman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Natalie Portman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Natalie Portman are also searching for these related terms: star wars, star wars natalie portman, keira knightley natalie portman, keira knightley, natalie portman movies, natalie portman movie, thor, thor natalie portman, leon natalie portman, leon, padme, natalie portman age, natalie portman 2020, film natalie portman, natalie portman oscar, natalie portman oscars, natalie portman black swan, natalie portman dress, black swan, natalie portman in star wars, natalie portman height, gael garcia, natalie portman instagram, young natalie portman and gael garcia natalie portman.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Natalie Portman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones