Hello! I have found some cool stuff on David Beckham, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with David Beckham, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Beckham right now? On Google Trends David Beckham had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare David Beckham’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.6. so by that measure, David Beckham is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that David Beckham never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Beckham has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for David Beckham are also searching for these related terms: victoria beckham, david beckham victoria, david beckham worth, david beckham net worth, ronaldo, david beckham 2020, david beckham miami, david beckham instagram, david beckham team, david beckham hair, david beckham coronavirus, david beckham and victoria, david beckham and victoria beckham, david beckham age, cristiano ronaldo, messi, victoria beckham net worth, david beckham wife, david beckham height, david beckham tattoo, brooklyn beckham, david beckham kids, david beckham tattoos, david beckham young and david beckham inter miami.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Beckham, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones