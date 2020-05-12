Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Daniel Craig, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Daniel Craig, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Daniel Craig right now? On Google Trends Daniel Craig had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Daniel Craig’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.1. so by that measure, Daniel Craig has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Daniel Craig never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Daniel Craig has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Daniel Craig are also searching for these related terms: daniel craig bond, bond, james bond daniel craig, james bond, daniel craig movies, daniel craig bond movies, bond movies, daniel craig james bond movies, james bond movies, daniel craig movie, 007 daniel craig, 007, film daniel craig, rachel weisz daniel craig, rachel weisz, knives out, knives out daniel craig, daniel craig casino royale, casino royale, no time to die, pierce brosnan, daniel craig snl, daniel craig films, daniel craig height and spectre.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Daniel Craig, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones