Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Kevin Jonas, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kevin Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kevin Jonas right now? On Google Trends Kevin Jonas had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-04-29 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Kevin Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.5. so by that measure, Kevin Jonas has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kevin Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kevin Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Kevin Jonas are also searching for these related terms: joe jonas, nick jonas, jonas brothers, kevin jonas wife, nick jonas wife, priyanka chopra, the jonas brothers, sophie turner, kevin jonas age, joe jonas wife, kevin jonas kids, kevin jonas net worth, nick jonas net worth, frankie jonas, nick jonas age, kevin jonas instagram, jonas brother, does kevin jonas sing, how old is kevin jonas, camp rock, jonas brothers age, demi lovato, nick jonas height, how tall is kevin jonas and kevin jones.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kevin Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones