What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Larry King, current as of 2020-05-12. I personally have always appreciated Larry King, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Larry King right now? On Google Trends Larry King had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-02 when they had a rank of 32. If we compare Larry King’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.6. so by that measure, Larry King is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Larry King never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Larry King has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-12, my research indicates that people searching for Larry King are also searching for these related terms: biden larry king, larry king tara reade, tara reade, larry king live, larry king show, cnn larry king, larry king net worth, joe biden, how old is larry king, larry king age, don king, larry king wife, larry david, tiger king, joe biden tara reade larry king, larry king young, tara reid larry king, billie jean king, larry king hair, tom segura larry king, tara reade mother larry king, larry king mark wahlberg, is larry king dead, is larry king still living and kim jong un.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Larry King, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones